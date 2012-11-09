The Top 10 Hotels In The World

Jennifer Polland
Qualia hotel, Australia, relaxing, oceanQualia hotel, Hamilton Island, Australia

Luxury travellers know that a hotel is much more than just a place to lay your head. With great service, breathtaking facilities, and a prime location, an extraordinary hotel can transform your trip into an unforgettable experience.Condé Nast traveller recently released its list of the Top 100 Hotels & Resorts in the World as part of its 2012 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The magazine’s readers voted for their favourite hotels around the world, ranking them based on the quality of the rooms, service, food, location, design, and activities. The readers voted on Qualia, a luxurious retreat in the middle of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef as the best hotel in the world.

From Europe’s grand palaces to luxurious safari lodges, it may be hard to leave your room if you’re staying in one of these top properties.

#10 Perivolas, Santorini, Greece

Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 98.1

Rooms: 98.3
Service: 100
Food: 95.8
Location: 100
Design: 98.3
Activities: 95.7

#9 Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, Bora Bora

Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 98.1

Rooms: 100
Service: 100
Food: 92.3
Location: 100
Design: 100
Activities: 96.2

#8 La Villa Gallici, Aix-en-Provence, France

Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 98.2

Rooms: 100
Service: 100
Food: 100
Location: 95.5
Design: 95.5

#7 Peninsula House, Las Terrenas, Samaná, Dominican Republic

Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 98.2

Rooms: 100
Service: 100
Food: 97.0
Location: 97.0
Design: 97.0

#6 Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, South Africa

Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 98.3

Rooms: 97.9
Service: 100
Food: 97.9
Location: 100
Design: 97.9
Activities: 95.7

#5 Palazzo Avino, Ravello, Italy

Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 98.5

Rooms: 100
Service: 96.3
Food: 96.3
Location: 100
Design: 100

#4 Hotel Caesar Augustus, Capri, Italy

Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 98.6

Rooms: 100
Service: 98.8
Food: 97.6
Location: 100
Design: 98.8
Activities: 96.4

#3 Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, Northland, New Zealand

Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 99.2

Rooms: 100
Service: 100
Food: 100
Location: 95.2
Design: 100
Activities: 100.0

#2 Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Maldives

Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 99.6

Rooms: 100
Service: 100
Food: 100
Location: 100
Design: 100
Activities: 97.5

#1 Qualia, Hamilton Island, Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 100.0

Rooms: 100
Service: 100
Food: 100
Location: 100
Design: 100
Activities: 100

What do Condé Nast traveller readers have to say about islands?

