The Top 10 Hotels In The World

Qualia hotel, Hamilton Island, Australia

Photo: Qualia

Luxury travellers know that a hotel is much more than just a place to lay your head. With great service, breathtaking facilities, and a prime location, an extraordinary hotel can transform your trip into an unforgettable experience.Condé Nast traveller recently released its list of the Top 100 Hotels & Resorts in the World as part of its 2012 Readers’ Choice Awards.



The magazine’s readers voted for their favourite hotels around the world, ranking them based on the quality of the rooms, service, food, location, design, and activities. The readers voted on Qualia, a luxurious retreat in the middle of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef as the best hotel in the world.

From Europe’s grand palaces to luxurious safari lodges, it may be hard to leave your room if you’re staying in one of these top properties.

