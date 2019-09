The Saguaro



Condé Nast traveller has just revealed its comprehensive list of the best new hotels in the world for 2012. One hundred and 20-one hotels made the cut—but just 12 are in the United States.Los Angeles and Louisiana both have two hot new hotels this year; New York City has one, and Disney’s new resort in Hawaii also made the list.

