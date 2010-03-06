Condé Nast CEO: 'Digitized' Magazines Will Reinvent Our Readership

From Newsstand Forum:

Condé Nast expects to publish that unique, digitized content across a wide array of devices by the middle of 2010 and will continue to evolve our efforts as the market and technologies mature. To be clear, we expect to reach mostly new consumers with this digitized content, consumers who have historically not selected magazines as their vehicle of choice for information and entertainment services.

Our commitment to the retail sales of our magazines is staunch and unwavering. Retail is and always will be a vital source of circulation and of revenue for all parties involved. Additionally, we recognise that the exposure of our brands at retail is a critical element in driving advertiser satisfaction, as well as a continual source of tremendously valuable feedback on consumer tastes, preferences, interests, likes, and dislikes.

