Condé Nast's Branding Bonanza Continues With Plans For Special Magazine Editions

Condé Nast is forging ahead with its big branding push.



The company’s CEO, Chuck Townsend, announced this morning that it would be releasing special editions of The New Yorker, GQ, Glamour, Bon Apetit and Vogue.

The New York Observer’s John Koblin first reported the news this morning:

The special editions will be sold in stores and on newsstands later this year, and will target popular features in the magazines. For example: “The special editions will build on the popularity of Condé Nast’s award-winning magazines, but will focus on more narrow topics or features, such as Glamour “Dos & Don’ts,” packaged in a creative and attractive way,” said the press release. “Up to six Condé Nast special editions are planned for the second half of 2010 with the first expected in August.”

They’re expecting most of their revenue from the consumer, but they said they’re hoping for some ad deals too.

In addition, Conde Nast today also unveiled Vanity Fair’s free new iPhone movie trivia app. And last week, Conde announced that Gourmet, the beloved food magazine it folded last October, would be resurrected as “a new technology experience” on the iPad.

It’s all part of an effort to find new revenue streams as the company recovers from the financial troubles that rocked the publishing industry in 2009.

Crain’s notes:

Last year’s devastating ad recession has put pressure on the company to develop new revenue streams that rely more on the consumer. Conde Nast is currently developing licensing deals tied to its magazines, another step that S. I. Newhouse, chairman of parent Advance Publications, had resisted until recently.

“We have some of the most respected and recognisable brands in the business and this effort extends the reach and monetizes those brands in a new way,” Mr. Townsend said in a statement.

A “new way” like those age-appropriate Glamour friendship bracelets (only $12 a piece!) we told you about back in April, or any of Condé’s other online store extravagances fit to make Delta’s SkyMall magazine blush.

