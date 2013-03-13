BLACK SMOKE AGAIN AT VATICAN, NO POPE FOUND

Photo: Screengrab

Black smoke has appeared at the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, meaning that no pope has been found during the votes in the first half of the second day of the papal conclave



Two more votes are scheduled for this afternoon, meaning we’ve got more smoke-watching to come.

Here’s a live cam from CBS News:



There are four votes a day, and smoke will appear after the 2nd and 4th votes of the day at 12 p.m. or 7 p.m. (Rome time). We’ll be covering live all day.

For more information on the papal conclave process, click here.

Click here for yesterday’s smokewatch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.