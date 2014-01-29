The X Games In Aspen Have Turned Into An Awesome Music Festival

This weekend marked the 18th annual Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado.
While fans came out to see halfpipe snowboarder Kelly Clark win four medals and Snowmobile SnoCross champion Tucker Hibbert earn his first seven-peat in winter XG history,
many people trekked to the small mountain town for the incredible music that accompanies the games.
On Saturday, band Matt & Kim kicked off a night of concerts, making it the only show they’ll play this winter and their sole performance scheduled for 2014. The mountains made for a beautiful backdrop.
Matt & Kim opened for popular French band Phoenix, who played an hour-long set to a crowd of 3,500 people outside in a local park.
Band front man Thomas Mars walked into the audience and sang while balancing on fan’s hands.
Phoenix played again later Saturday night at a more intimate, popular Aspen venue called BellyUp.
On Sunday, Tiesto took the outdoor stage and performed an 80-minute sundown DJ set that included two video screens and an intricate light show for a crowd of 4,400, reports the Aspen Daily News.
Tiesto, too, played again later Sunday night at Belly Up.
Tieso posted this picture with “party animal” fans at the X Games before his concert.
Savoy and “Safe and Sound” crooners Capital Cities also played during the X Games weekend.
“It was a little bit of an experiment for all of us and it worked,” said Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron of the weekend during a debrief meeting Monday with city staff. “I thought it went really well — as good as it possibly could have.”
Good news, considering ESPN and the Aspen Skiing Company just announced a five-year extension that will keep the event in Aspen through 2019.
