The X Games In Aspen Have Turned Into An Awesome Music Festival

This weekend marked the 18th annual Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

While fans came out to see halfpipe snowboarder Kelly Clark win four medals and Snowmobile SnoCross champion Tucker Hibbert earn his first seven-peat in winter XG history,

many people trekked to the small mountain town for the incredible music that accompanies the games.

On Saturday, band Matt & Kim kicked off a night of concerts, making it the only show they’ll play this winter and their sole performance scheduled for 2014. The mountains made for a beautiful backdrop.

Matt & Kim opened for popular French band Phoenix, who played an hour-long set to a crowd of 3,500 people outside in a local park.

Band front man Thomas Mars walked into the audience and sang while balancing on fan’s hands.

Phoenix played again later Saturday night at a more intimate, popular Aspen venue called BellyUp.

On Sunday, Tiesto took the outdoor stage and performed an 80-minute sundown DJ set that included two video screens and an intricate light show for a crowd of 4,400, reports the Aspen Daily News.

Tiesto, too, played again later Sunday night at Belly Up.

Tieso posted this picture with “party animal” fans at the X Games before his concert.

Savoy and “Safe and Sound” crooners Capital Cities also played during the X Games weekend.

“It was a little bit of an experiment for all of us and it worked,” said Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron of the weekend during a debrief meeting Monday with city staff. “I thought it went really well — as good as it possibly could have.”

Good news, considering ESPN and the Aspen Skiing Company just announced a five-year extension that will keep the event in Aspen through 2019.

