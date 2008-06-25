Concert Promoter: Madonna Tour Not a Flop

NY Post: Big sales around the world for the Material Girl’s upcoming “Sticky & Sweet” tour have been overshadowed in music industry circles by chatter about the large number of tickets still available for a key stop in Los Angeles in November and softer-than-expected sales of her latest album “Hard Candy.”



The tour so far has grossed more than $74 million in sales for 13 dates in Europe and piled up a string of sellouts at arenas across North America, according to Live Nation.

Arthur Fogel, chairman of global music and CEO of the global touring division at Live Nation, projects the tour will gross more than $250 million in ticket sales – surpassing her record-breaking “Confessions on a Dance Floor” tour two years ago, which pulled in $195 million worldwide.

More on nypost.com>

Frankly, we have to agree with Live Nation here. Madonna has become one of those celebrities (like Tom Cruise and Mariah Carey) who’s bigger abroad than here. She lives in London and speaks with a British accent. And if the tour still pulls in $250 million worldwide, Live Nation will still get its money, and so will Madonna. (Also, maybe those poor U.S. sales have something to do with the fact that tickets are as high as $500 each.)

Also, the Post points out that Madonna’s current album has only sold 544,000 copies in the U.S. The Post makes this sound like a failure by writing, “That’s barely half of what rapper Lil Wayne recently sold in the first week for his latest album Tha Carter III.” But that Lil Wayne album was a shocking, uncharacteristic success. He was the first artist to sell more than a million copies in his first week since 2005, and only the 12th artist to do so ever. Also, it makes sense that Confessions on a Dance Floor would have sold more than 1.6 million copies: It’s two-and-a-half years old. Hard Candy was just released two months ago.

Photo by annodam from Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.