Concert promoter AEG will require proof of vaccines for all its US venues starting in October

AEG Presents, one of the largest concert promoters in the world, will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for ticketholders and crew members at all its US venues.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman-CEO of AEG Presents, said in a statement.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again,” Marciano said.

He added, “We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

The new vaccine policy will take full effect by Oct. 1.

AEG’s biggest competitor, Live Nation, is leaving it up to individual artists to determine vaccine requirements.

