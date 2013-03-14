PAPAL EXPERT: 4 Reasons I'm Worried About The New Pope

Joe Weisenthal

The new pope is Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, who has taken the name Francis 1.

He’s 76 years old, and was reportedly close to being named pope back in 2005.

One of our favourite gurus on Catholicism is former BI writer Michael Brendan Dougherty, who is a proudly traditional Catholic. Dougherty suggested that he sees this selection as something of an anti-Ratizinger choice.

He tweeted his 4 concerns.

The Curia is the Catholic church's government apparatus.

On the plus side...

In an earlier guide to the Papal candidates, Dougherty wrote about what would happen if Bregoglio won...

Social Justice moves to the front of the Church's concerns. He'd also carry out a humble papacy. Say goodbye to Benedict's ostentation in papal clothing. 

