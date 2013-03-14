PAPAL EXPERT: 4 Reasons I'm Worried About The New Pope

The new pope is Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, who has taken the name Francis 1.



He’s 76 years old, and was reportedly close to being named pope back in 2005.

One of our favourite gurus on Catholicism is former BI writer Michael Brendan Dougherty, who is a proudly traditional Catholic. Dougherty suggested that he sees this selection as something of an anti-Ratizinger choice.

A contentious reading of this election: Josef Ratzinger’s enemies have triumphed completely. — Michael B Dougherty (@michaelbd) March 13, 2013

He tweeted his 4 concerns.

1) Francis is not known for swinging an axe. 2) He is begins his papacy on a note of novelty. 3) He has not implemented Benedict’s reforms. — Michael B Dougherty (@michaelbd) March 13, 2013

4) He’s old. No reason to suspect curia will be responsive to his directives. As he’ll be expected to retire, die shortly. — Michael B Dougherty (@michaelbd) March 13, 2013

The Curia is the Catholic church's government apparatus.

On the plus side...

Will say this though. It is obvious that Latin America is underrepresented in the top of the Church. — Michael B Dougherty (@michaelbd) March 13, 2013

In an earlier guide to the Papal candidates, Dougherty wrote about what would happen if Bregoglio won...

Social Justice moves to the front of the Church's concerns. He'd also carry out a humble papacy. Say goodbye to Benedict's ostentation in papal clothing.

