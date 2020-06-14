The superyacht concept 'Hide' uses reflective glass on the hull to blend into any environment

Anna Borla Design HIDE Yacht.

Anna Borla designed the Hide concept yacht to blend in with the environment while out at sea.

The owner’s cabin is 775 square feet and has two balconies and a large lounging area.

The yacht was designed with an emphasis in sustainability and privacy.

Anna Borla designed the “Hide” concept yacht that can blend in with the environment while out at sea.

The “Hide” yacht achieves its namesake with its dark exterior colours and large, reflective windows, showcasing the environment around it while simultaneously allowing it to “hide” in its surroundings. The yacht – which can service up to eight guests – was also designed to look minimalistic and “clean” with “simple lines,” according to a statement by Anna Borla.

In total, the yacht is 49.9 meters, almost 164 feet, long and has a beam – or the widest part of the boat – sitting at 10 meters, almost 33 feet, long. Borla estimates that the concept superyacht’s maximum speed will be 18 knots with a cruising speed at 14 knots.

Keep scrolling to see the HIDE yacht, designed by a finalist in BOAT’s 2020 Young Designer of the Year Award for a different concept yacht, the Black Heron:

Borla considers the upper deck the most important part of the yacht, but also wanted to design the yacht with privacy in mind, according to a statement.

The upper deck’s bow holds the yacht’s long pool and outdoor dining area, and the stern provides access to the gym and spa through an electric door.

There are multiple rooms for guests aboard the HIDE: two large VIP cabins and two guest cabins.

The owner’s cabin, which spans the beam, is 72 square meters, about 775 square feet.

This cabin size allows it to have two balconies and a large lounge area.

Borla also designed the yacht with sustainability in mind.

The environmentally friendly yacht has large photovoltaic panels as well as lithium batteries and an electric drive system.

This Earth-friendly theme also continues into the interior with furniture made of recycled textiles.

If the design were to be created, it would be ready in about two years, Borla estimates in a statement.

