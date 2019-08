Polish company iNyx designed a concept bed which can turn into a home cinema.

It has a built-in projector and a screen which drops down at the foot of the bed.

There are even privacy blinds and drink holders.

The company is crowdfunding on Indiegogo and plans to sell it for around £4,000.

Produced by Claudia Romeo



