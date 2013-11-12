10 Slick Concept Bicycles From The Future

Between companies like Tesla and ZipCar and any number of other transportation-related startups, the way we get from A to B is changing.

But the bicycle is still around, and it only takes a quick walk around most major cities to see that it’s thriving.

Of course it’s come a long way since the iconic penny farthing — the old-timey bike with a huge front wheel — but a number of designers are at work to teach our pedal-powered friends some new tricks.

Newer, better bikes are being conceived all the time. Electric motors for expanded range, windshields for comfort, maybe even make it a foldable design for easy transport.

Let’s take a look at the future of pedal-powered transportation.

