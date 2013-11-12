10 Slick Concept Bicycles From The Future

Between companies like Tesla and ZipCar and any number of other transportation-related startups, the way we get from A to B is changing.
But the bicycle is still around, and it only takes a quick walk around most major cities to see that it’s thriving.
Of course it’s come a long way since the iconic penny farthing — the old-timey bike with a huge front wheel — but a number of designers are at work to teach our pedal-powered friends some new tricks.
Newer, better bikes are being conceived all the time. Electric motors for expanded range, windshields for comfort, maybe even make it a foldable design for easy transport.
Let’s take a look at the future of pedal-powered transportation.
If you want something built for speed, check out Ilya Vostrikov's design. It's a reimagining of a bike by Specialised called TT, and the dropped handlebars keep your body in a position optimised for speed.
This heavy-duty trike looks ready for some off-road rides -- three wheels instead of two make for a more stable ride. It even folds down small for carrying it around.
How about a bike that doesn't have a rear hub? Designs like this will be adapted to carry luggage where the hub used to be. By storing things below the bike's center of gravity like this, it makes for a much safer and steadier ride.
This electric bike was designed by Audi as part of the Worthersee Tour, a big car event in Austria. It combines an electric motor with your own pedal power.
Maybe you want to forgo pedals entirely. This design, called FLIZ, works like the Flintstones' car -- by pushing it along with your feet.
For those who want a full-size bike that still keeps a folding design, you'll want to take a look at this design by Samantha Kay Schulz. Despite the standard size, it too folds up for portability's sake.
This stylish set of wheels by Peugeot includea an electric motor. It's called the Hybrid AE21, and it's on its way to production.
A British industrial design student designed this -- a recumbent trike with a windshield, far more and comfortable for a longer commute.
Or this recumbent design, called a City Speeder, might carry you to the office. It keeps your legs dry in bad weather and has a storage compartment in rear. Designed by Roel Verhagen Kaptein, it's unfortunately not due for production any time soon.
If you'd rather not touch the ground, the Paravelo is a bicycle that flies with help from a giant fan and parasail. It was unsuccessful in meeting its Kickstarter goal, but is regrouping and staying at it.
