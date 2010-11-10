Conan Wins The Ratings War In His Debut

Photo: TBS

Conan’s debut attracted 4,155,000 total viewers last night, with 3,285,000 viewers in the key demographic of adults 18-49, according to early ratings estimates.Approximately 2.8% of households among Nielsen’s 56 metered markets watched Conan, whereas Leno’s show drew a 2.7 rating and Letterman’s drew a 2.5 rating.



Keep in mind that these are not head to head comparisons. Conan’s show begins a full half-hour before Leno’s or Letterman’s.

Over on cable, The Daily Show drew a 1.5 rating, and The Colbert Report drew a 1.1 rating.

TBS expects Conan to carry over a million viewers on average — a number far smaller than the broadcast late night shows. So his debut ratings are a very, very good sign.

As Conan joked during last night’s monologue, “This is an exciting night. I’m glad to be on cable. The truth is, I’ve dreamed of being a talk show host on basic cable ever since I was 46.”

Final ratings figures will not be available until later today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.