Professional editors don’t like Apple’s Final Cut Pro X, the latest version of its professional editing software, because it misses a bunch of professional features and is closer to iMovie.



Ever pandering to nerds, Conan aired a segment mocking Final Cut Pro X. Watch:

(Via TheNextWeb)

