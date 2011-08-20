Are You Watching Conan? Neither Is Anyone Else

Poor Conan.



After a rough and embarrassing exit from NBC which saw him lose the coveted Tonight Show host spot back to Jay Leno it seems O’Brien may be having an equally rough time at TBS. Albeit with different results…so far.

The WSJ reports that Conan’s ratings have plummeted a whopping 60% since he debuted last year. So far this year he is averaging 1.1 million viewers a show which is roughly a third of what Leno and Letterman pull in and just over half of what The Daily Show clocks.

However instead of backing out, as they recently and abruptly did with George Lopez, TBS is doubling down.

Per the Journal: “To win back viewers, TBS next month will start airing repeats of hit comedy “The Big Bang Theory” as a lead-in to “Conan” two nights a week—at a reported cost of $2 million an episode.

The network is also developing several new original television shows to complement “Conan,” including “The Wedding Band,” about a group of friends who perform together at weddings.”

Who doesn’t love weddings.

