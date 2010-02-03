Conan O'Brien Paying His Crew Six Weeks Severance Out Of His Own Pocket

Gillian Reagan
conan o'brien

Conan O’Brien is paying for staff severance out of his own pocket.

Some members of Conan’s team were covered in NBC’s $44 million severance deal.

Severance pay was what held up NBC’s negotiations with the host last month. Conan’s full crew included about 200 people, and the network agreed to pay them $12 million total in severance.

But Conan’s Tonight Show stagehands were not given anything, according to TMZ.

So he has promised to pay the nearly 50-person crew “at least six weeks severance out of his own pocket.”

What a guy.

