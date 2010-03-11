Conan O'Brien's Lone Twitter Pal Gets A Free Apple Computer, Wedding Dress

Sarah Killen during her web cam interview with MTV.

Conan O’Brien started following Sarah Killen on Friday, March 5 at around 4 p.m.”I’ve decided to follow someone at random,” he wrote. “She likes peanut butter and gummy dinosaurs. Sarah Killen, your life is about to change.”



It sure did!

The 19-year-old Michigan girl has more than 21,000 followers. A New York designer is giving her a wedding dress. Another fan is sending wine for the big day.

“This guy from HornBlasters … they offered to buy me a webcam,” she told MTV. “And he surprised me with this brand new Apple computer that I’m using right now.”

“People are saying that I’m asking for gifts and stuff, and I’m not,” Killen told the AP.

According to Killen, O’Brien’s team contacted her on MySpace and asked if they could get permission to follow her.

Here’s her whole story, from MTV:



