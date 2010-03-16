Conan O'Brien's Twitter Might Make Big Bucks With A Sponsor

Just how popular can Conan O’Brien’s Twitter account become? After announcing his three month long comedy tour with a single “tweet,” his Team Coco site was flooded with too much traffic.



Conan’s next tweet directed loyal fans to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster… which then almost led to the break down of the largest ticket brokerage site.

Not to mention his following of a random fan has led to offers of free wine and a dress for her upcoming wedding.

So, what should Conan do with his tweets of gold? Well, Bloomberg TV suggests that he could take on sponsors for his Twitter account. After all, if Kim Kardashian can make $10,000 per tweet, just imagine how much Conan can bank.



