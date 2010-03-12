Conan O'Brien's Tour Starts April 12

Conan O’Brien is back! He’s hitting the road starting April 12 for his “Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television Tour” and will perform across the country until June 14.



“Hey Internet: I’m headed to your town on a half-assed comedy & music tour,” Conan tweeted about the tour. “Go to http://TeamCoco.com for tix. I repeat: It’s half-assed.”

Conan is barred from having his own TV show until September, according to his severance deal from NBC.

He will appear on stage performing musical numbers, skits and “occassional awkward silence,” with his Tonight Show crew, including sidekick Andy Richter and The Tonight Show band, The Wrap reports.

“It was either a massive 30-city tour or start helping out around the house,” O’Brien said in the statement.

Here’s his full tour schedule:

4/12/10 Eugene, OR Hult centre for the Performing Arts

4/13/10 Vancouver, BC, Orpheum Theatre

4/16/10 Spokane, WA INB Performing Arts centre

4/17/10 Enoch, AB, Canada River Cree Resort & Casino

4/18/10 Seattle, WA Seattle centre – Marion Oliver McCaw Hall

4/22/10 San Francisco, CA Nob Hill Masonic centre

4/24/10 Universal City, CA Gibson Amphitheater

4/29/10 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

4/30/10 Phoenix, AZ Dodge Theatre

5/1/10 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Concert Theatre @ The Palms

5/4/10 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

5/5/10 San Jose, Ca San Jose State University Events centre

5/6/10 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

5/9/10 Boulder, CO Mackey Auditorium

5/10/10 Denver, CO Ellie Caulkins Opera House

5/13/10 Dallas, TX McFarlin Memorial Auditorium- SMU Campus

5/14/10 Austin, TX Austin Music Hall

5/15/10 Tulsa, OK Brady theatre

5/16/10 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

5/18/10 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

5/19/10 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

5/22/10 Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

5/30/10 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort – Event centre

6/1/10 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

6/4/10 Boston, MA Wang theatre

6/6/10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

6/7/10 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theatre

6/8/10 Washington, DC Constitution Hall

6/11/10 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music Festival

6/14/10 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

