Conan O'Brien's TBS Show Going Head-To-Head With Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart will contend with Conan.

News just broke that Conan O’Brien will be debuting a new late night TV show at TBS (TWX) in November. The show will air four nights a week at 11 p.m.Conan will be going head-to-head with Jon Stewart, whose popular Comedy Central “Daily Show” also airs at 11 p.m.



Just this morning, the New York Times reported on how Comedy Central’s star hosts, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, are gobbling up a key, advertiser-friendly demographic from the major networks, namely young male viewers (aged 18 to 34).

Although audiences for late night cable shows are small than, say, Jay Leno’s current audience; they are valuable.

Conan’s NBC audience had a median age of 47.5 while he was still on air. Jon Stewart brings in a median age of 40.

Stephen Colbert, whose show airs at midnight on the Viacom (VIA)-owned Comedy Central, will be up against George Lopez’s “Lopez Tonight” TBS show. Colbert brings in a median audience age of 37, while Lopez’s much smaller audience has a median age of 33.

The one-two punch of Conan with Lopez’s young, hip audience could be a major contender for Comedy Central.

Let the games begin… in November.

Note: An earlier version of this post had the incorrect median age of Jon Stewart’s Comedy Central audience.

