Conan O'Brien Will Host The 23rd Annual 'MTV Movie Awards'

Conan O’Brien has announced that he will be hosting the 23rd Annual MTV Movie Awards. He made the announcement last night on Conan. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Nokia Theatre in L.A. on April 13th. The show is being produced by Jesse Ignjatovic.

Find out what he had to say in this clip from last night’s episode of Conan.

“After eight years of intense negations, I am honored to announce I am hosting MTV’s second most prestigious awards show.”

“2014 MTV Movie Awards – 23rd Annual” airs on MTV, April 13th, 2014.

