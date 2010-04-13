Conan O'Brien vs. Jon Stewart: Who Will You Watch? VOTE HERE!

Conan and Jon, the best of buddies, are in the late-night ring!

Conan O’Brien will be going head-to-head with Jon Stewart when he returns to late night TV in November.His new show on Time Warner’s TBS is slated to air at 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday — the same time that Jon’s Daily Show airs at Viacom-owned Comedy Central.



Although the late-night buddies already battled for viewers at 11 p.m., when Conan hosted The Tonight Show on NBC, the guys will be taking the fight to the much smaller cable ring.

The men are “close friends,” according to the New York Times. But “now they will be measured directly against each other in the ratings.”

So you tell us: Who will you watch? Vote here!

