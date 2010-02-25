Conan O'Brien Tweets 'Somebody Help Me' From His Dining Room Table

Conan O’Brien just got a “verified account” on Twitter under the name @ConanOBrien.



His first tweet, posted around 6 p.m. tonight:

“Today I interviewed a squirrel in my backyard and then threw to commercial. Somebody help me.”

So is it really Conan?

Yes! According to Aaron Bleyaert; a blogger, podcaster and videographer for Conan’s NBC shows; Conan was sitting at his dining room table when he wrote his first tweet.

“[F]or those of you who have any doubts if it’s him or not… I was sitting next to him at his dining room table when he wrote his first tweet, so I can say without a doubt that it’s really him,” Bleyaert wrote on his personal Tumblr. “WELCOME TO THE FUTURE, PARTY PEOPLE.”

According to Conan’s Twitter bio, “I had a show. Then I had a different show. Now I have a Twitter account.”

Conan had thousands of followers within minutes. With more than 130,000 followers as of 10 p.m., Conan’s follower count is blasting past the verified @jayleno one.

Conan’s exit deal with NBC bans him from live interviews and TV appearances until the fall. But at least he can tweet!

“How awesome is that?” Bleyaert wrote about Conan joining Twitter. “I’ll tell you: SUPER AWESOME. You can now tell all your hopes and dreams to Conan directly!”

Now Conan not only has a “Facebook army” but a “Twitter army” rallying to support him online, awaiting his comeback on TV or on his comedy tour.

