Conan O'Brien's Tour Rallies Support For TV Show

Conan needs to get Fox affiliates on his side.

Conan O’Brien kicks off his two-month comedy tour tonight in Eugene, Oregon.The ousted late-night host will bounce around the country to 30 mostly sold-out city stops, including New York on June 2nd and 3rd.



His “The Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television Tour” is more than a way to feed a fan frenzy and employ his former NBC The Tonight Show staffers, as the AP tells us.

Fox executives and Conan’s team are still negotiating a way to elbow a late night franchise onto the network. Fox (NWS) affiliates are still attached to airing profitable reruns of shows like Seinfeld and Family Guy in the late night hour.

But perhaps proving that Conan has the comedy chops on stage, and a wide enough audience, in his stage show will convince affiliates to give him the greenlight.

More from the AP:

“He’s not doing this to keep the wolf from the door, but to keep his name out there. It’s important not to be yesterday’s talk show host. There’s a lot of them out there,” said Tim Brooks, a TV historian (author of “The Complete Directory to Prime-Time Network and Cable Television”) and a former network executive. Read the full AP report >

