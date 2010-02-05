Conan O'Brien To Washington D.C.? One Congressman Wants To Hire Him

A member of Congress offered to hire Conan O’Brien during this morning’s NBC Universal-Comcast merger hearing on Capitol Hill this morning.



Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan flirted with Conan during his opening statement at the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology & the Internet hearing, which will help decide whether the merger is fair for consumers and competition.

“To my friends at NBC, I have an opening for a constituent humorist specialist,” he joked. “If Conan would call my office, we could probably arrange to help you all out in any way we could possibly do that.”

Rep. Rogers was surely having some fun during the serious hearing.

NBC Universal president and CEO Jeff Zucker is testifying at the meeting. He was one of the executives who helped usher Conan out of his timeslot, because of ratings and advertising struggles.

He added that retransmission consent agreements, and the law regulations governing them, should be considered during the NBCU-Comcast hearing.

He was also concerned about how long the decision-making process will take. The FCC and the Department of Justice currently have no deadlines, he said. Considering the expense he hopes they come to a swift and “diligent” decision, at the expense. “I hope they know what’s at stake for a long timeline,” he said. “I’m sure that’s not helpful for anyone.”

The hearing is airing live here all morning and later in the afternoon.

We’ll peel out the important bits for you during the day.

