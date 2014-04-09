Conan O'Brien Will Be First Late Night Host To Broadcast From Comic-Con

Conan/screencap TBS’s late-night show Conan will be heading to San Diego July 8-12.

TBS’s late-night show Conan will be heading to San Diego July 8-12, 2015 for a week of shows during Comic-Con International.

This marks the first time a late-night show has broadcast from San Diego during the wildly successful event. Conan will broadcast a week of shows from the historic Spreckels Theatre in downtown San Diego.

Conan airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS.

The series, which earned an Emmy(R) for its innovative mobile app, is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as executive producer.

The show originates from Stage 15 at Warner Bros. Studios.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.