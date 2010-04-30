Conan O'Brien: I Left NBC Because They Hated Me

Conan O’Brien is breaking his TV silence in an exclusive sit-down with Steve Kroft on CBS’ “60 Minutes.” airing this Sunday night.



CBS released a preview of the interview to the press. Here’s an excerpt, via The Live Feed:

O’Brien eventually left NBC, deciding not to play second-fiddle to Leno. He says he didn’t see the point in giving his all in a relationship that seemed to have no future.

“I think this relationship is going be toxic and maybe we just need to go our separate ways,” he says. “That’s really how it felt to me…and I started to feel that I’m not sure these people even really want me here….I can’t do it [anymore].

Read more at The Live Feed >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.