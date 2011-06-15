Conan O'Brien Explains Why Tim Geithner Is Like A Female Doctor From "Grey's Anatomy"

Conan O’Brien gave the commencement speech at Dartmouth two days ago.



Referring to George Bush (the elder), who was on stage too (as pointed out by one of our commenters) Conan began his speech with, “I must point out that behind me sits a highly admired president of the United States and decorated war hero, while I, a cable television talk show host, has been chosen to stand here and impart wisdom. I pray I never witness a more damning example of what is wrong with America today.”

Apart from GW, O’Brien also gave a shout-out to another Washington heavyweight: Tim Geithner.

“Dartmouth you have an inferiority complex. And you should not!” Conan says. “You have graduated more great fictitious Americans than any other college. Meredith Grey of Grey’s Anatomy. Pete Campbell from Mad Men. Michael Corleone from The Godfather. In fact, I look forward to next year’s valedictory address by your esteemed classmate, Count Chocula.”

The Geithner punchline comes after that, round about 6:55 minutes. But we recommend watching from the beginning (the Geithner bit isn’t the highlight, but there are many others — his analysis of the Dartmouth motto and school colour being one of them). Hat-tip to Dealbreaker.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

