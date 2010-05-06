Conan O'Brien Takes His Show To Google HQ

Photo: TwitPic

Conan O’Brien’s tour just reached the Googleplex in Mountain View: You’re looking at a Google campus theatre (notice everyone has laptops out) where Conan is performing right now. (Via TwitPic.)



Conan just tweeted, “I’m in San Jose and I’m going to visit Google. If you look up ‘Google’ on Google from Google, you see the face of God.”

