Conan O'Brien's take on the stock market

Sam Ro

The volatility in the stock markets has been so intense that it’s made it to the mainstream.

Even comedian and late night talk show host Conan O’Brien is even tweeting about it.

Don’t get it?

Six Flags is the name of an amusement park where you’ll find rides like roller coasters. Presumably, the scariest and most intense rides will have the longest lines.

Get it? 

NOW WATCH: RED EVERYWHERE: It’s a global market meltdown

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.