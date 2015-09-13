Conan O'Brien's take on the stock market

The volatility in the stock markets has been so intense that it’s made it to the mainstream.

Even comedian and late night talk show host Conan O’Brien is even tweeting about it.

The lines are long for Six Flags’ new ride, “The Market Lately.”

— Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 12, 2015

Don’t get it?

Six Flags is the name of an amusement park where you’ll find rides like roller coasters. Presumably, the scariest and most intense rides will have the longest lines.

Get it?

