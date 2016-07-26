Conan O'Brien did a hilarious spoof of a 'Game of Thrones' reveal

Conan O’Brien really let it all hang out in a spoof of the huge Melisandre reveal on “Game of Thrones.”

Capping off four days at San Diego Comic-Con, the host showed just how draining the fan event can be for fans in a riff on the unforgettable “Game of Thrones” scene on Sunday’s episode of TBS’s “Conan.”

The sketch begins with an apparently exhausted O’Brien being escorted by an overly enthusiastic hotel bellhop, Frederick, played by the star of Comedy Central’s “Review,” Andy Daly. Through what seems like an endless number of corridors, Frederick just won’t shut up about various aspects of Comic-Con. And no matter how disinterested O’Brien is, the bellhop just doesn’t get the hint.

Finally, they arrive to O’Brien’s room. Frederick admits that he lost his room key and O’Brien uses his. Again, O’Brien tries to close the door on Frederick, but he just doesn’t get the clue.

Once inside, O’Brien turns out the light, turns up the fireplace, and what follows is a pretty spot-on reenactment of the moment Melisandre (Carice van Houten) was revealed to be an old crone without her necklace.

Be warned, the really dedicated O’Brien bares all for this spoof. Plus, he isn’t quite done with Frederick either.

Watch the “Game of Thrones” spoof below:

