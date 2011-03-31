WATCH: Conan O'Brien Accepts Shorty Award By Reading Aloud 1344-Page Book

The third annual Shorty Awards, which honour Twitter users’ “entire body of work,” announced their winners Monday night at the Times centre in New York.



Following on the victories of Neil Patrick Harris and the COLOURlovers app, Conan O’Brien gracefully accepted his Lifetime Achievement award from a video broadcast.

Apparently, the Shorty Awards, in keeping with the Twitter theme, has its rules for acceptance speeches.

“If you’re giving a speech, you’re limited to 140 characters, but I was told if you send in a video, that rule doesn’t apply,” said O’Brien.

“I don’t want to take advantage of this fact,” he continued, “but I would be remiss if I didn’t just briefly read from The Power Broker,” the classic biography of (in)famous New York parks commissioner Robert Moses.

He then very “briefly” expounded on the “nuts and bolts” of New York history.

Video below.

