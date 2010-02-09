Conan O'Brien Staying Close To Fox, Selling His New York Apartment

The currently unemployed Conan O’Brien is quietly shopping his Central Park West penthouse duplex for a $35 million, according to the New York Post.



Conan relocated, with his wife Liza, from his home in New York to the West Coast to star in The Tonight Show.

Perhaps Conan wants to stay close to new opportunities. He is reportedly in talks with Fox to start a late night show with the network. News Corp’s TV production studios, Fox Television Studios, which produces USA Networks’ Burn Notice and Fox’s late night Wanda Sykes Show, is located in Beverly Hills.

If he sells his New York home for the asking price, Conan would make $25 million off the 18th floor penthouse, which he bought in 2007 for $10 million, the Post reports. That would add to the $45 million settlement he got from NBC to leave the network and never come back.

Conan has reportedly been paying some of his staff severance out of his pocket, so he might need some cash soon while he figures out his big TV comeback.

We can’t wait.

