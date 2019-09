Conan O’Brien recently went to Google HQ to talk to the search giant’s employees.



During his recent troubles with NBC and Jay Leno, online communities proved to be home to Conan’s core supporters, and clearly he was paying attention.

The performance is now up on YouTube, and, as you’d expect, it’s hilarious:



(via Mashable)

