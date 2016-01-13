Conan O'Brien remembers his best late-night moments with David Bowie

Conan O’Brien took a moment to remember David Bowie on his late-night show Monday. He showed three clips of interviews he’d conducted with Bowie over the years.

The 69-year-old legendary musician died Sunday after an 18-month battle with cancer. He celebrated his birthday and released his newest album, “Blackstar,” Friday.

“The man was always outstanding,” O’Brien said while introducing the clips. “People are remembering today what a phenomenal musician David Bowie was, and of course, that was the case. He was just mind-blowingly talented, but in my experience, he was an incredibly nice person. He was fun; he was always funny.”

The clips include Bowie singing a song Conan wrote, singing a lullaby in his signature style, and imitating Tom Brokow.

Watch Conan’s tribute and montage below:

