Conan O'Brien Will Celebrate Show's One-Year Anniversary By Officiating Gay Wedding On-Air In New York City

Looks like Conan O’Brien will be making headlines during his return to New York City next week.



O’Brien, who is taping his show at the Beacon theatre to celebrate his one-year anniversary at TBS, will make late-night show history.

During one of the week’s episodes, Vulture reports, O’Brien will officiate the wedding of two men on-air — a longtime staffer and his partner.

The New York State Senate legalized gay marriage back in June.

The show, which assured Vulture that this will be “no mere publicity stunt, and isn’t intended to make light of gay marriage,” has yet to announce a date or the identities of the grooms-to-be.

(via NYMag.com)

