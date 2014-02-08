Conan O'Brien Mocks Jay Leno Leaving 'The Tonight Show'

Last night was Jay Leno’s final time hosting “The Tonight Show.” While celebrities and other late-night hosts congratulated Leno on his 22 years on the show and wished him farewell, Conan O’Brien offered one last jab.

“That’s right, NBC has the Olympics. It’s a big deal. NBC will finally get to show somebody who’s ok with passing the torch.”

O’Brien briefly took over “The Tonight Show” from Leno in 2009. But when NBC wanted to make a scheduling change to air “Tonight” and O’Brien threatened to leave, Leno returned as host. O’Brien went over to TBS where he’s been hosting “Conan” ever since.

Watch the clip from “Conan” below. O’Brien makes the comment at the 2:30 mark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.