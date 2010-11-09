Conan O'Brien Makes His Comeback To Late Night TV TONIGHT

is back! The former NBC Tonight Show host is set to make his late night debut on TBS at 11 pm EST – competing directly against fellow comedians Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.



According to the Team Coco website, the debut show will feature actors Seth Rogen and Lea Michele with musical guest Jack White.

After settling for $40 million to leave NBC, Conan took a contractual break from television, took over the web, and went on tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.