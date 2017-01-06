Conan O'Brien's late-night show 'Conan' is going weekly

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Conan O’Brien speaks onstage at the 2014 TBS and TNT upfront.

TBS will reportedly begin airing Conan O’Brien’s late-night show “Conan” weekly instead of nightly.

John Martin, the chairman and CEO of TBS’s parent company, Turner, broke the news to TheWrap at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

While “Conan” has aired in its nightly format since 2010, it has recently aired “on-the-road” episodes from Cuba, Armenia, Qatar, and South Korea, among other locations. These special episodes have brought in good ratings and publicity for TBS.

The Turner boss told TheWrap that the late-night field is “too crowded and competitive” and that he hopes ratings will improve with weekly shows. Currently, “Conan” is regularly beaten by Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

The chairman told the website that the company expects the change to be a boon for creativity and ultimately make for a better show. He pointed to the success of “Full Frontal Wth Samantha Bee,” which was nominated for an Emmy in its first year.

There was no indication from Martin on when the change will take place.

A representative for “Conan” told Business Insider that TBS has no comment.

