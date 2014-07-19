Conan O'Brien Joins Tinder, Gets Matched With A 74-Year-Old Woman Named Gloria

Conan O’Brien just wants to be tech-savvy, so he decided to venture into the world of Tinder, the location-based dating app that lets you swipe right if you think a prospective match is cute.

Accompanied by Dave Franco, O’Brien decides he wants to make a profile for himself. He knows he can’t use his real name, so he goes by “Chip Whitley.” Franco decides to go by “Jangus Roundstone.”

“I’m going to lie a little bit about my age,” O’Brien says. “You realise what we’re doing is something that’s never been done before. We’re lying on the internet.”

Then they take good profile photos of one another. Franco goes for “laughing and having a great time.”

O’Brien goes for “very busy” because “women love that.”

As for hobbies. O’Brien says he likes chai lattes and showering. Franco says he looks like “a poor man’s Dave Franco.” Then they get to swiping.

O’Brien is picky at first, but swipes right for Liza, because that’s his wife’s name.

“I think it’s very sweet that I would say yes on Tinder to a woman who has the same name as the mother of my children.”

Then the two men discuss what they’re looking for, which they both decide is someone to change their lives for a period of 20 minutes or so.

Then Franco takes O’Brien’s phone.

And finds O’Brien a match with 74-year-old Gloria.

Gloria isn’t into it.

O’Brien eventually finds a Tinder match and even goes on a date — you can watch the entire clip below or click here.

