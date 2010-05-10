Conan O'Brien Makes Fun Of Googlers, Gets 350,000 Views On YouTube

Conan O’Brien’s May 5 visit to Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., hit YouTube this past weekend as part of the search engine’s [email protected] series.



Already, as of the time of this posting, Conan’s is the fourth most viewed video of the entire series, with around 350,000 hits. That’s behind Ron Paul, Barack Obama, and Christopher Hitchens, all of which were uploaded more than two years ago.

And we suspect that if the Google/YouTube team cut down the interview from 48 minutes into a shorter “best of” type clip, it would probably attract even more views.

But the fact that the Conan video is already so popular speaks to how much he appeals to a young, web based audience. (Also, let’s not forget Conan’s newish Twitter account, which has close to 1 million followers.)

When Conan went on “60 Minutes” last week to give his first first TV interview since his tumultuous split with NBC back in January, he gave CBS a considerable ratings boost—13.34 million viewers during the 7 p.m time slot.

So going from an old-school broadcast interview to a Google/YouTube spot seems like a good strategy for a guy with multi-generational appeal, and on whom TBS is relying to bring younger viewers to its 11 p.m. time slot when Conan’s new late-night show debuts this fall.

Check out Conan’s [email protected] video below.



