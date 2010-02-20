Conan O'Brien Goes On Tour

Conan O’Brien has a live tour in the works in which he will perform several shows in cities across the U.S., according to The Wrap,



According to his exit with NBC settlement, Conan is banned from hosting a new show until September.

But it didn’t say anything about the comedian performing live.

It is not yet official, but O’Brien hitting the road is a great idea.

The tour will surely be a hit with his army of die hard fans who were enraged over the Late Night fiasco and will give O’Brien a few extra months in the limelight before he returns to TV, perhaps on Fox.

