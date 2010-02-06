Conan O'Brien Gathers 'Facebook Army' For Huge TV Comeback

Conan O’Brien will have millions of fans and a “Facebook army” behind him when he returns to TV airwaves in September.



Jon Chattman at the Huffington Post interviewed Team Coco’s leader, Mike Mitchell. The California graphic designer created a Facebook site, organised rallies and spurred a viral sensation in honour of Conan.

And he’s not stopping there.

“We have an army on Facebook who will do whatever it takes to make Conan #1 when he starts back up in September,” he told HuffPo.

He also pointed blame toward Nielsen, not viewers, for Conan’s low ratings. “How can you really get a good read on what over 300 million people are watching when your sample audience is only 25,000?” he said. “Not to mention online views (Hulu) were never really accounted for. It’s not Conan’s fault that NBC has failed to capitalise on what is now a big part of modern day television: online viewership.”

With Conan rumoured to return to the airwaves in September, possibly on Fox, younger viewers might be more willing to tune into the live broadcast. His last shows on NBC’s Tonight Show brought in blockbuster ratings. Even if some of the Conan support frenzy fades by autumn, more online campaigns will certainly be encouraging his fans to tune in live.

You hear that Rupert Murdoch?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.