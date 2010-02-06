Conan O'Brien, Fox Plan a Show On FX First, Then Broadcast

Fox executives are scheming for Conan O’Brien’s big comeback. They are kicking around Conan hosting a four-night-a-week show on Fox’s sister station FX.



A weekend version of the show would air on Fox. Eventually, once network executives convince affiliates to carry him, Conan will return to late night against his original rival: NBC’s Jay Leno.

Stephen Battaglio, the business editor for TV Guide Magazine (subscription only), spoke with sources who told him the plan. They say News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch will have a hard time resisting an attack on NBC’s Tonight Show with the host they turned away.

Fox Broadcasting entertainment chairman Peter Rice would also get a boost for landing the deal. “This could make him,” an insider told Battaglio. “His fingerprints would be all over it.”

O’Brien and Fox are in talks but more “serious discussions are expected to happen over the next six weeks,” according to TV Tattle’s scan of the article.

Taking the time on FX would allow Fox to woo their affiliates. Meanwhile, they would have to figure out what to do with Wanda Sykes, who has a late night show at the 11 p.m. timeslot on Fox.

Hey, Conan’s Facebook army, gather your troops.

