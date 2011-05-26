Check Out Conan O'Brien Posing As Steve Jobs, Madonna And Other Great Innovators

Everyone is passing around the fold-out cover of the June 2011 Fast Company, featuring Conan O’Brien. The magazine editors transformed him into some of the biggest innovators in history: Madonna, Steve Jobs, Moses, Albert Einstein, Teddy Roosevelt, Frida Kahlo, Socrates and Ben Franklin.



Conan, named one of the 100 most creative people in business, advises people in business to “prepare like crazy, then forget about it.“

Click here for the full-size image >

Click for full size image

