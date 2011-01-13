LENO WHO? Conan O'Brien Dominating In Late Night Among Viewers Under 50

Paging NBC.



TBS has just released data showing that in its first two months on the air, Conan was the No. 1 show in late night among viewers under 50.

O’Brien’s show has on average about 1.44 million viewers in the 18 to 49 range — the demographic most prized by advertisers — which puts him 100,000 viewers ahead of archenemy Jay Leno (who has on average 1.35 million viewers).

Conan is likewise surpassing CBS’ Dave Letterman (who has 1.16 million viewers) and even the Comedy Central combo of Stewart and Colbert (829,000 viewers for their hour).

If these numbers look a little different than other ratings figures out there, it’s because they are: TBS is using “live plus seven” numbers, which means that they count viewers who watch Conan on DVR up to a week after its initial airing.

Unusually for a late night show, Conan is actually adding 20% more viewership from DVR.

Worth noting, however, is that the numbers this quarter might still be inflated from Conan‘s blockbuster debut. We’ll have to wait for a few quarters of data before O’Brien can be crowned late night king.

Coco has established one solid advantage over the others: he has the youngest viewership by far. The average age of his audience is 33 — almost 10 years younger than Jon Stewart’s (42), and more than 20 years younger than Letterman’s and Leno’s audience (56). He’s representing a whole new generation…one that knows how to use Twitter and tends to watch their Late Night the next morning on their computers.

[h/t NYMag]

