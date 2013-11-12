Conan O'Brien Deletes Offensive Tweet About New Muslim Ms. Marvel Superhero

Conan O’Brien’s Twitter feed is filled with jokes that he blasts out to his over 9 million followers.

But one joke last week didn’t sit so well with fans.

Friday evening, O’Brien posted a joke about Marvel’s new Muslim female superhero — Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Muslim girl from New Jersey who transforms into Ms. Marvel after she’s suddenly bestowed with special powers — that has resulted in major backlash and accusations of racism against the comedian.

The tweet, screen captured by Mediaite below, has since been deleted from O’Brien’s account:

Mediaite also gathered some of the angry responses on Twitter:

Many Twitter users also pointed out that Khan is an assimilated American teenager — not in a polygamous marriage — and that O’Brien should have learned more about the character before making an insensitive, stereotypical joke.

And, as Mediaite notes, “even if O’Brien didn’t personally come up with this off-base joke, you have to think he approves messages that get sent out to 9 million of his closest friends.”

O’Brien has not responded to the controversy.

