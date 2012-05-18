Conan O'Brien And David Letterman Shred Jay Leno On The Late Show

Late night comedians David Letterman and Conan O’Brien each have a chip on their shoulders, and that chip’s name is Jay Leno. On separate occasions many years apart, NBC snubbed Letterman and O’Brien for Jay Leno, who currently hosts The Tonight Show.



Tonight, for the first time in 13 years, Conan appeared on Letterman’s show. Here’s the video of the new interview courtesy of CBS.com (via The Big Picture):



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.