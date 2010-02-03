Conan O'Brien At Fox? Rupert Murdoch Says We'd 'Do It In A Flash'

News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch said, “I’m sure there have been some conversations,” between Fox and Conan O’Brien to start a late night show at the network. “But if you mean real negotiations, no,” he added.



Murdoch said networks will have to have continuing talks with affiliates about slipping Conan into an 11/11:30 spot.

“There are differing opinions within the network,” Murdoch said.

Right now, many affiliates air repeats that are profitable for them, according to Murdoch.

“It will take time to adjust,” he said, about talks with affiliates.

Murdoch added that if Fox knew they could create a successful late night show with Conan, that the affiliates would agree to, we’d “do it in a flash,” he said.

“I’m speculating, we’ll have to wait and see,” he said.

Perhaps affiliates need to be convinced by all those Team Conan advertisers.

