Conan O'Brien Appears In First TV Interview Since January On '60 Minutes'

Conan O’Brien is appearing on CBS’ “60 Minutes” this Sunday, May 2, the New York Times’ Bill Carter reports. It will be Conan’s first interview on the small screen since NBC gave him more than $40 million to leave his “Tonight Show” post back in January.



Conan is contractually restricted from appearing on TV until May 1. He is also gagged from disparaging NBC because of the late night debacle. But “60 Minutes” correspondent Steve Kroft tells Carter that Conan “flirts with the restrictions” on-air. Read more at the New York Times >

Of course, Conan has already flirted with those restrictions during his stage show, which is in progress until June. The “60 Minutes” episode is expected to review the tour and Conan’s plans for his upcoming TBS show, which debuts in November.

Don’t miss: Amazing footage of Conan’s stage tour >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.